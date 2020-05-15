A Line of Storms Moving In This Morning

A line of heavy rain and storms will move through from northwest to southeast this morning. Strong winds and hail can occur within this line as well as an isolated severe warning. The line will weaken as it heads southeast heading into the mid-morning. There will be some breaks between storms during the early afternoon but activity will spike back up in our central and southern counties during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
We are looking to have more storms on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the upper 70s. The severe threat is low, but we can’t rule out the chance of an isolated strong to severe storms.
Cooler temps will filter in by early next week. As of now, trends have been looking to keep the Heartland dry, but new models are showing rain entering again. Something to keep an eye on.
-Lisa
