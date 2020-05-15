Ky. launches program to help those significantly affected by COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky has initiated at program to help those who have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Those impacted can apply for help through the Team Kentucky Fund Assistance Application Portal.
The portal opens on Friday, May 15 at 8 a.m.
Assistance will be provided in the form of vouchers.
The vouchers can be used to pay for rent, electricity, groceries and other qualifying expenses.
“We currently have $3 million in the Team Kentucky Fund. This amount has been raised though the generosity of businesses and the members of Team Kentucky,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.
To read the criteria to qualify for financial assistance, visit the website.
Kentucky Community Action Agency will review all applications, to see who qualifies for assistance.
Governor Andy Beshear will give an update on Kentucky’s response to the COVID-19 crisis at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
