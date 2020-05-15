John A. Logan College to extend summer tuition due date

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Officials at John A. Logan College extended the due date for summer 2020 tuition from June 1 to July 1.
In addition, they said the college would also waive the student activity fee for the summer semester. Students will see the fee on their bill, but the college would waive the $40 fee.
According to Vice President for Business Services and College Facilities Brad McCormick, the fee would remain on the student’s tuition statement for reporting purposes, but it would be waived.
“For our own accounting purposes, the fee will show on the statement, but it will be waived at the time of payment,” he said. “We know that these are challenging times, and the college will continue to do all it can to support students in their education.”
Students can pay their summer tuition by logging into their MyJALC account or by calling 877-776-5358. Students will need to have their 7-digit student ID number when making the payment. They also have the option to sign up for a payment plan.
Checks can also be made to: John A. Logan College, Attn: Bursar Office, Carterville, IL, 62918.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.