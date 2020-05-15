ISP trooper and K9 partner apprehend suspects from Indiana pursuit

CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) District 19 Troopers arrested and charged Matthew R. Curtis, a 41 year old from Mt. Vernon, Ind, and Brittany N. Howder, a 32 year old from Grayville, Ill. after a pursuit in Indiana.
On May 15, around 7:52 a.m., the ISP DuQuoin Communications Center was advised by Posey County Indiana authorities of a car chase that was entering ISP District 19 on Interstate 64 at the Illinois/Indiana state line.
Indiana law enforcement officers ended their pursuit at the state line before ISP Troopers arrived in the area.
A member of the public alerted White County, Ill. authorities to the car’s whereabouts just off the interstate in White County.
An ISP canine handler and his canine partner, Koda, along with officers from three different departments arrived in the area around 8:15 a.m.
They located the car, abandoned, near White County Roads 950E and 2450N.
A short distance from the abandoned car, Curtis and Howder were located in a drainage culvert and ordered out by the ISP Trooper
Howder came out after several minutes and was taken into custody without further incident.
Curtis refused. ISP canine, Koda entered the culvert, Curtis fled out of the culvert into the drainage ditch.
Koda apprehended Curtis in the ditch and was taken into custody by his ISP handler.
Curtis was transported via ambulance to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, then he was transported to the White County Jail to be held awaiting extradition to Indiana.
Howder was transported with no injuries to the White County Jail where she is also being held awaiting extradition to Indiana.
Curtis was charged with driving while license suspended and resisting arrest and Howder was charged with resisting arrest,
Indiana authorities are still investigating Curtis and Howder’s actions in Indiana with additional charges forthcoming.
Agencies assisting with the arrest included White County Sheriff’s Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois Secretary of State Police.
“We are grateful to people that take ‘See Something Say Something’ seriously and provide information to law enforcement authorities. Because of the public providing quality information and the swift actions of our Troopers, we were able to quickly take dangerous criminals off the streets” stated ISP District 19 Commander Nathan Douglas. He continued, “I’m especially proud of the efforts of Koda and his handler. The intense training they received at ISP Canine School made it possible for Koda to brave the swift waters to apprehend and possibly save this individual’s life.”
