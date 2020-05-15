Illinois to receive $473M to increase COVID-19 testing

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The state will receive $473 million and 620,000 testing swabs in May to expand COVID-19 testing.
The funding will be split, with the Illinois Department of Public Health receiving $286.3 million and the Chicago Department of Public Health receiving $187.5 million.
“Increasing our testing capacity is critical to the health of Illinoisans and the speed at which we can safely reopen the economy,” Senator Dick Durbin said. “I’m pleased Congress was able to come together on a bipartisan basis to provide this federal support, but there is more work to do. Senator Duckworth and I will continue to fight for additional federal resources, and urge the Trump Administration to develop a national strategic plan to effectively trace, control and suppress the spread of the virus.”
“Gradually reopening our economy during a deadly pandemic that has already killed more than 80,000 Americans will require Illinois to have a robust and effective diagnostic testing and contact tracing system,” Senator Tammy Duckworth said. “I’m proud to work with Senator Durbin to secure urgently needed federal funding to help Illinois ramp up its test and trace capabilities.”
The federal funding is provided through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and was approved by Congress as part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
