Illinois to receive $473M to increase COVID-19 testing

“Increasing our testing capacity is critical to the health of Illinoisans and the speed at which we can safely reopen the economy,” Senator Dick Durbin said. “I’m pleased Congress was able to come together on a bipartisan basis to provide this federal support, but there is more work to do. Senator Duckworth and I will continue to fight for additional federal resources, and urge the Trump Administration to develop a national strategic plan to effectively trace, control and suppress the spread of the virus.”