Holiday World general admission starts June 17, Splashin’ Safari opens July 4

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials say they’ve been approved from the Back on Track Indiana plan to open June 17 at 50 percent capacity for those with general admission tickets.
Those with certain passes will be allowed in on June 14, 15, and 16.
Officials say Splashin’ Safari will open on July 4 but there’s no word on when the new Cheetah Chase will have its first ride.
Officials continued that there will be three more operating days in August because of the late start.
You can find more information on what park officials are doing to help people stay safe on Holiday World’s website.
