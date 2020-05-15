Gov. Parson thanks Cape Girardeau law enforcement after visit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson spoke highly of law enforcement officials in the Cape Girardeau area.
Governor Parson got the chance to visit with officers during his visit to Cape Girardeau on Thursday, which just happened to be during a week to honor those who wear a badge.
“Because of National Police Week, I had the opportunity to stop down at the Cape Girardeau police station down there to meet some of the members down there to thank them for their efforts during the COVID-19,” he said. “Also with the Cape Girardeau County sheriff down there. I got a chance to talk to her and the members of her department. Again, just thanking them for what they do every day.”
Governor Parson has a background in law enforcement, including a 12-year stint as sheriff of Polk County, Missouri.
