Good chance of showers and storms through the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We saw a line of storms move through parts of the Heartland this morning. This line has weakened and we are beginning to see a few breaks in the clouds. As temperatures warm into the middle top upper 70s this afternoon, scattered storms could redevelop across the Heartland. At this time, widespread severe weather is not expected but small hail and gusty winds could occur with the stranger storms.