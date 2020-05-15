Good chance of showers and storms through the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We saw a line of storms move through parts of the Heartland this morning. This line has weakened and we are beginning to see a few breaks in the clouds. As temperatures warm into the middle top upper 70s this afternoon, scattered storms could redevelop across the Heartland. At this time, widespread severe weather is not expected but small hail and gusty winds could occur with the stranger storms.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms developing during the afternoon hours. Locally heavy rain will be possible with any storm that develops. A cold front will move into the area on Sunday. We will see more scattered storms develop along and ahead of this front.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Looks like a big cool down as we begin next week. We will remain below average through the middle of next week before we warm back into the 80s by next weekend.
