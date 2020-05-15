First Alert: Stormy morning, more storms possible this afternoon

(KFVS) - Friday is looking very stormy.
A line of heavy rain and storms will move through the Heartland from northwest to southeast this morning. The main threat from these storms is strong winds and hail. An isolated severe warning is possible.
This round of storms will move out by mid-morning.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says storm chances spike back up this afternoon and evening.
Highs today will be in the upper 70s.
More storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. The severe threat is low, but there is a chance of an isolated strong to severe storm.
The start of next week is looking dry and cooler.
