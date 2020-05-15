First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

This particular wet pattern will last into and through the upcoming weekend. Excessive rain may become an issue eventually with repeated heavy downpours. Isolated severe weather is possible through the weekend but again we are only in a marginal outlook. Beyond Sunday we’ll get into a much different pattern for next week as a big upper low develops to our east. This will put us in cooler and less humid northerly flow for much next week. One forecast difficulty has to do with exactly where the upper low develops…as some models have it close enough to the Heartland that we could have a period of two of showers…and other models keep it just off to the east. Bottom line- it will be cooler and less humid next week but there is also at least a slight chance of showers.