First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

We’re in for a few days of unsettled and at times wet and stormy weather….with periods of showers and thunderstorms likely through Sunday….along with warm and very humid conditions. In the short term, showers and thunderstorms are likely this morning as a squall line pushes in from the northwest. A few storms may produce strong wind gusts as well as heavy downpours. After a break with a bit of sunshine, more scattered activity is likely later in the day. SPC has us in a level 1/marginal risk of severe so a major outbreak is not expected….but again some storms may produce strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
This particular wet pattern will last into and through the upcoming weekend. Excessive rain may become an issue eventually with repeated heavy downpours. Isolated severe weather is possible through the weekend but again we are only in a marginal outlook. Beyond Sunday we’ll get into a much different pattern for next week as a big upper low develops to our east. This will put us in cooler and less humid northerly flow for much next week. One forecast difficulty has to do with exactly where the upper low develops…as some models have it close enough to the Heartland that we could have a period of two of showers…and other models keep it just off to the east. Bottom line- it will be cooler and less humid next week but there is also at least a slight chance of showers.
