Crash blocks eastbound lane of I-24 in Massac Co, Ill.

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois has shut down part of the roadway to traffic.
According to Illinois State Police (ISP), a semi-tractor trailer overturned just before 6:30 a.m. onto both eastbound lanes of I-24 at the 25 milepost.
This area is about halfway between Vienna and Metropolis.
ISP said the 62-year-old driver from Texas was not hurt, but part of the load the rig was hauling spilled.
One eastbound lane of I-24 was opened up to traffic at about 8:45 a.m.
Illinois Department of Transportation crews are directing traffic as crews clean-up the mess and ISP investigates the crash.
ISP said a preliminary investigation shows the driver of the semi fell asleep behind wheel and the vehicle drifted toward the median.
The driver became aware the semi was drifting and overcorrected, which caused the semi to overturn.
