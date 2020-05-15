Checking in with Jeremy J. Ford

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jeremy J. Ford is a reporter at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Jeremy and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked him a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
Mellow and relaxed. I find myself being just as productive from home as I was walking into an office. I’m still on a strict deadline schedule because news doesn’t stop. After I finish my assignment, I try to watch how it looks over the airwaves.
What’s your home setup like? Do you still get out in the field? What’s that like?
For a couple of weeks I was doing interviews via Zoom. So I would film the meeting in my phone from my living room and then edit at my desk. But now it seems things are slowly returning to normal as my days are spent traveling and speaking to the community face-to-face.
Do you have any tips for people working from home?
”Keep your work routine.” It’s easy to be a slacker from home. Doing zoom interviews in shorts. Staying in pajamas, waking up late and not showering. Not putting on makeup or doing your hair. The problem is all of that comes across on camera.
Funny story, when I spent the first two weeks working from home, I was a slacker and I lounged around. Then when I was back out in the field, my suit shirt and pants were uncomfortably tight. I quickly put on a few pounds. I eventually started a morning workout regime before I started my day, and now I feel and look great.
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
Catch me on evenings at 6, on Facebook: Jeremy J. Ford KFVS or out in the community. Be sure to send me your story ideas and always feel free to say “hi.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.