Checking in with Jeff Cunningham

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jeff Cunningham is an anchor at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Jeff and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked him a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like at home and now back in the building at KFVS?
Anchoring from home has been interesting. Viewers seem A) not to mind it and understand why we’re doing it and B) very happy to see my dog, Maverick, in the background.
Being back in the studio presents its own challenges. I arrive just before the 9 and go right to the set. I disinfect the surfaces and buttons and mic. I try not to touch anything like door handles or anything like that. After the 10 I go right home.
While anchoring from home, what was your home setup like? How has anchoring in the studio changed?
Here’s a look at my home setup:
Do you have any tips for people working from home?
My only advice for working from home is just to understand that we’re in a whole new world now and people understand that. They get why we’re all being careful and staying away from each other.
And I think we’re understanding that there’s a lot we can do from home in many different industries. I hope there is a day when things are back to our old normal but I think those days are months and months away.
