Cape Girardeau Co. Health Dept. reports 2nd death from COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Health Department reported the second death from complications from COVID-19.
The health department said on Friday, May 18, the resident was a woman in her 70s. They said she tested positive on March 14. The case was a close contact from a confirmed case.
They also reported three new positive cases in the county and eight new recoveries.
That brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 54 and a total of 42 recoveries.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.