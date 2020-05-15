Cape Girardeau Co. Health Dept. reports 2nd death from COVID-19

The Cape Girardeau Co. Health Dept. reported the second death from COVID-19. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Health Dept.)
By Amber Ruch | May 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 5:52 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Health Department reported the second death from complications from COVID-19.

The health department said on Friday, May 18, the resident was a woman in her 70s. They said she tested positive on March 14. The case was a close contact from a confirmed case.

They also reported three new positive cases in the county and eight new recoveries.

That brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 54 and a total of 42 recoveries.

