Businesses at Wappapello Lake prepare for campground to open before Memorial Day weekend

WAPPAPELLO LAKE, Mo. (KFVS) - Memorial Day weekend is near and you might be eager to spend some time outside, maybe even at the lake?
“People just want to get out the house and it’s the perfect place to go because we have already a separation," said Tracy Brotherton, manager of Sundowner Marina.
Brotherton is talking about how life is at Wappapello Lake.
“People are just curious we have people from several states that are giving us calls," she said.
Brotherton said they are experiencing something they never thought they would during this pandemic.
“We are running out of boats and It’s a good problem to have, but we never expected that part," she said.
She said when it all started, she didn’t know what to expect.
“We were confused, we didn’t know what that impact meant really and so we prepared for the worst, but everything is going well," Brotherton said.
Just down the road at Crabb and Company, owner Jason Crabb said they’re getting back on their feet after being closed for six weeks.
“You know the dynamics have totally changed, so you don’t know, should we expect how much more in to-go orders or are the crowds going to be more spread out throughout the day. We really I have no idea what to expect at this point,” he said.
Crabb said it’s hard to tell what business will be like this summer.
“It’s just the unknown, until we get into those waters I guess so to speak, we will have a better idea,” he said.
He said he is hopeful the business Sundowner Marina is getting will pour into his restaurant.
“Hopefully, that spills over into the overall traffic in the lake and it picks up as people try to have fun," Crabb said
Wappapello Lake campgrounds will open Friday May 22, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
