Baptist Health Paducah makes changes to visitor policy

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health Paducah is making changes to their visitor restrictions to allow one visitor at a time for most patients, beginning Monday, May 18.
In March, the hospital limited visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then suspended visitation last month in accordance with state recommendations.
The guidelines have eased to allow for some visitation.
“We know our patients look forward to visits from their loved ones while they are in the hospital, and we want to facilitate that, while still taking appropriate precautions to protect our patients and staff,” said Chris Roty, Baptist Health Paducah president. “We appreciate the community’s continued understanding and cooperation.”
Visitor restrictions are part of the infection control measures taken by Baptist Health.
Those who enters a Baptist Health facility must wear a mask at all times, and be subject to a COVID-19 screening, including having a temperature taken.
The hospital will allow one visitor for the following:
- Surgical patients.
- Inpatients. Visitation hours are 6 a.m to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., everyday.
- Critical Care: One visitor may visit for a limited time, as determined by administration and the clinical house supervisor.
- Emergency Department: One person may accompany the patient, but must wait in the care until the provider requests assistance for patient assessment or agrees the visitor may wait in the room with the patient.
- Maternity Services: One spouse or partner may accompany the laboring mother to Labor & Delivery and the postpartum unit.
Exceptions will be made for the NICU, which will allow one or both parents, and end-of-life patients, who can receive one to two visitors with approval.
Visitors will not be allowed in the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center, including infusion, radiation therapy and outpatient oncology clinics, based on the infection risk of oncology patients.
Visitors must:
- Wash their hands before and after a visit
- Wear a mask at all times
- Stay two hours or less when visiting a patient room
- Use the designated entrances and exits: Primary Entrance – Larry Barton Atrium, first floor, Medical Park 2, Emergency department and the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center (patients only).
Those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms should not visit. Those under age 16 may not visit at this time.
Highly encouraged is communication with hospitalized loved ones by using personal communication devices to talk, text, or video conference.
Baptist Health Medical Group, which includes medical offices and Baptist Health Urgent Care locations, will continue with its current restrictions.
Patients are asked to come alone to appointments, wear a mask and expect to be evaluated for COVID-19 in advance of their arrival.
A single companion is only allowed for:
- Patients under age 18
- Those who are physically dependent or vulnerable and require assistance
- Hospice or end-of-life patients
Baptist Health Virtual Care, which includes urgent care video visits, scheduled video appointments with your primary care or specialty provider, and e-visits comprised of an online symptom-specific questionnaire, may be options for care for those who don’t feel comfortable coming into a medical office.
