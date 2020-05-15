Baby, toddler swings recalled due to fall hazard

(KFVS) - Some baby and toddler swings have been recalled because the swing rope can detach.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 3,000 units of the Swurfer Kiwi Baby and Toddler Swings.
They said the plastic stopper on the bottom of the swing rope that holds the holds the seat in place can detach, posing a fall hazard.
The swing was sold in green, blue and pink. It attaches to a swing set or a tree branch. The swing measures about 15 inches wide, by 10 inches deep and 20 inches high. It weighs about 4 pounds.
FlyBar, Inc. and Kiwi Swing SSW-0005 are printed on the underside of the swing. The manufacture date code of August 2019 is embossed on the back of the swing.
They were sold online at Swurfer.com, FlyBar.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and at independent stores nationwide from October 2019 through March 2020 for about $80.
The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact the firm to receive instructions to repair them.
Consumers should contact Swurfer toll-free at 800-764-6784 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@flybar.com or online by clicking here.
They said the firm received six reports of the rope and detaching. No injuries have been reported.
Due to COVID-19, the CPSC said some of the remedies mentioned in the recall may not be available at the time. Consumers should check with recalling companies for more information. They said it’s important to remember CPSC and recalling companies urge consumers to not use recalled products.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.