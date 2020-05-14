166 years of history: Last court hearings held in Common Pleas Courthouse

“Millions of dollars have changed hands as a consequence of civil trials in this building. Criminal defendants have been convicted and sentenced to long terms of imprisonment while others acquitted and set free. Thousands of marriages have ended within these walls. But the second floor courtroom has also seen the joy of adoption hearings, marriage ceremonies and the beginnings of careers as new lawyers and new judges were sworn in to begin their duties. All of that came to an end today.”

Press release from Cape Girardeau County courts