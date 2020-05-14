What you need to know May 14

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, May 14.
Today is going to feel more like summer.
Highs will be in the lower 80s and it will be humid with gusty southerly winds.
Most of the Heartland will finally have dry day, but there is a small chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.
There is a chance for a line of strong storms early Friday morning.
The storms will likely weaken quickly as they push through the area. Strong winds and hail in our northern counties appear to be the biggest threat.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue over the weekend.
- Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be making two stops in Cape Girardeau today to discuss his “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan.
- In Washington, D.C., the federal scientist and whistleblower who pushed back against the President’s embrace of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus will deliver a warning to Congress when he testifies today.
- Casinos in Missouri will be closed through at least through the end of May.
- Due to uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Carbondale announced it canceled the annual fireworks display for 2020.
- Memorial Day public ceremonies have been canceled at all five Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries, due to COVID-19 concerns.
- An Illinois woman was mauled to death Saturday by her pet French bulldog.
- The company that makes Ramen noodles, Maruchan Virginia, Inc., reports seven employees at a Virginia facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
- A herd of about 200 goats were caught on camera taking over a neighborhood they were not hired to munch on.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.