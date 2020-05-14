Tracking several rounds of storms the next few days

Early morning storms on Friday could be strong as they push into our northern counties around daybreak. Strong winds are possible. As they move deeper into the Heartland by the middle of the morning, they are expected to weaken. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and evening hours. Lows tonight will be in the 60s for much of the Heartland. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. We are tracking a good chance for showers and thunderstorms over the weekend too, a few storms could be intense or even severe, although the overall threat for widespread severe weather remains fairly low.