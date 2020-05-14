Southeast Mo. State Regents to consider tuition. general fees, room and board for fall 2020

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will consider a tuition and general fee schedule, along with Residence Life room and board rates, for fall 2020.
The Board will meet on May 15 at 9 a.m. via a web conference. You can click here to watch.
On the agenda, they will consider items related to tuition, general fees and course fees. They will also consider FY21 Residence Life room and board rates and more.
They will go into closed session and closed executive session for some topics.
When the open session reconvenes, they will announce the actions taken during the closed sessions.
