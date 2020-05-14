SIU Recreational Sports and Services to host summer esports league

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Recreational Sports and Services (RSS) is sponsoring a free Recreational Esports League, this summer.
The gaming league is open to anyone enrolled in SIU Carbondale courses for the summer or fall 2020 semesters or current RSS members.
Online signup is available through May 30.
The summer league season starts June 1 and ends July 31.
Winners will receive a championship T-shirt.
All of the matches will be online. Players must have their own console and/or personal computer to play.
League play games will include:
- Mario Kart.
- NBA 2K20 (PS4 and Xbox).
- FIFA 20 (PS4 and Xbox).
- Madden 20 (PS and Xbox).
- Smash Ultimate.
- Rocket League 2v2.
