SIU system president: Our plan is for on-campus classes to resume in August

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University system president confirmed plans are being developed for the two campuses to open for in-person classes in August.
SIU System President Dan Mahony made the announcement on Thursday, May 14.
In order to be fully operational in August, he said the campuses in Carbondale and Edwardsville will continue to follow guidelines and directions set by the governor and health officials.
“Our goal has not changed, but we now have additional information from the governor’s office and our own system-wide task force to provide a framework for fall planning,” Mahony said.
He referenced Governor JB Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan.
“Based on our internal discussions, which have been informed by expertise from faculty in our School of Medicine, we believe we will meet the governor’s standards for reopening by August which allows schools and universities to provide on-the-ground education with approved safety guidance,” Mahony said.
He shared progress from the system-wide task force he created to consult on best practices for reopening. It explored issues like: options for delivering face-to-face classes, using protective measures, organizing large group events, testing and tracking as well as maintaining safety in residence and dining halls.
The university’s goal is to announce plans by mid-June to give students, faculty and staff a clear sense of how the fall semester will unfold.
