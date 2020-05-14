School celebrates men in their students’ lives with “Donuts with Dudes” event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau elementary school celebrated men in their students’ lives with the program called “Donuts with Dudes."
Teachers and administrators at Jefferson Elementary School handed out breakfast and sack lunches, like they do every day, but Wednesday was different.
This time they handed out doughnuts for the guys.
Principal Leigh Ragsdale explained why.
“Last week we celebrated all the females, this week we celebrate all the dudes, so we call it Donuts With Dudes because we want to be all inclusive,” said Principal Ragsdale. “We believe that if we say the word family all the time it take a village so, it’s not just a dad who we want to celebrate, it’s all of our powerful, influential males in our lives that help our community.”
The donuts were donated by a local business.
