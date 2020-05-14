Road work on Ky 1485/Bellville to start May 18

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has plans to set up a work zone along a section of KY 1485/Bellville Road in southern Graves County starting Monday, May 18, 2020.
This work zone will start at mile point 2.532, southwest of the Bell City community. The zone is for preparations for construction of a new bridge over Terrapin Creek. This prep work is expected to continue for about two weeks. The contractor then plans an extended closure of KY 1485 starting June 1, 2020.
This work zone is along KY 1485/Bellville Road between the Schrader Road/Bell City Road intersection and KY 97. KY 1485/Bellville Road connects to Boydsville Road at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.
Starting June 1, 2020, KY 1485/Bellville Road will be closed at this site for up to 120 days to allow construction of the new bridge.
There will be no marked detour.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $996,089 bridge replacement project.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.