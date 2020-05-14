Poplar Bluff Library offers curbside service

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is working to get more books off of their shelves by offering a new service.
The library will begin a curbside service on Tuesday, May 19 at 10 a.m.
The service will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturday.
Library leaders said staff are taking progressive steps in offering the service.
Currently staff has been quarantining items, re-shelving and preparing items for safe check-out.
Library leaders said the curbside service is a great addition to what they can offer patrons during this time of social distancing.
“We, in partnership with our community, continue to make the best of this challenging time.” stated Sue Crites Szostak, Director. “ We have issued over 100 eCards giving more access than ever to our Digital Library. Staff created podcasts, informational videos, storytimes, book clubs, and escape rooms. Our ebook circulation is in the thousands.”
Library leaders said they are working cautiously to safely reopen the library services for staff and patrons.
To use curbside service, contact the library at 573-686-8639 or set a hold on an item through the section “My Account” on the library’s web page.
Library staff are available to answer questions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
