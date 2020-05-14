Police: Driver shot another vehicle after crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say a driver shot at another vehicle, hitting it, after a crash near William and West End.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, it happened around 2:30 p.m. with a crash. He said the drivers of both vehicles got into an argument and one of the vehicles started to leave the scene.
That’s when Sgt. Hann said the driver of the second vehicle retrieved a handgun from the vehicle and shot at the first vehicle as it left, hitting it.
Sgt. Hann said the driver who fired the shots was found arrested. The driver is being held at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Jail on charges stemming from the incident.
