Parade honored veterans at Mo. Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police cruisers, cars, trucks and more drove by the Missouri Veterans Home.
The living facility invited friends, families and members of the community to check out a parade to honor the veterans.
People brought signs and decorated their vehicles to share messages as they drove around the building.
Like other living facilities, the Veterans Home restricted visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade was originally supposed to be held on Tuesday, but it was postponed to Thursday, May 14 because of rain.
