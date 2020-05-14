Paducah man crashes into public transit; arrested for DUI

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested for driving under the influence and crashing into a Paducah Area Transit System bus on Thursday, May 14.
According to Paducah Police, Zachary M. Collier, 36, of North 32nd Street was driving a 2009 Honda Accord west on Kentucky Avenue, when his car ran a red light and hit a Paducah Area Transit System (PATS) bus broadside.
Police were called at 11:48 a.m. to the intersection of South 6th Street and Kentucky Avenue.
Tracey Lampley, the driver of the PATS bus, told police she had a green light. She was driving into the intersection when her bus was hit in the passenger side by a 2009 Honda Accord.
A witness confirmed Lampley’s account of the wreck.
A passenger was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for neck pain.
Collier was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
He was issued citations for driving under the influence, disregarding a stop sign, failure to produce an insurance card, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Collier was also charged with a DUI and other offenses on Tuesday, May 12.
In that incident, Collier was driving a pick-up truck when his truck ran off the road and hit a tree, landscaping and a sign at BB&T Bank, 1601 Broadway.
At that time, Officer Jarrett Woodruff found an open container of alcohol in the Collier’s pick-up truck.
