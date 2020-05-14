One additional COVID-19 positive resident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Health Department was notified one Jackson County resident confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
He is being placed in isolation.
Currently there have been 176 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including ten deaths related to the disease.
Three additional positive individuals have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 123 persons.
43 active cases are currently being managed
