1 new COVID-19 case reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case in the county on Thursday, May 14.
The health department said a woman in her 50s tested positive for the virus in the past 24-hours. The patient is at home in isolation.
Currently, 102 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson County, Illinois, including 14 deaths, 77 cases released from isolation and 11 remaining in isolation.
Approximately 872 county residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
