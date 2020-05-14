1 new COVID-19 case reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.

1 new COVID-19 case reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.
The health department said a woman in her 50s tested positive for the virus in the past 24-hours. (Source: Pixabay)
By Marsha Heller | May 14, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 10:52 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case in the county on Thursday, May 14.

The health department said a woman in her 50s tested positive for the virus in the past 24-hours. The patient is at home in isolation.

Currently, 102 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson County, Illinois, including 14 deaths, 77 cases released from isolation and 11 remaining in isolation.

Approximately 872 county residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.