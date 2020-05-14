More than 2,600 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH), 2,649 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.
On Wednesday, May 13, KDPH reported 227 new COVID-19 cases, including five deaths.
One of the deaths reported was a 74-year-old Marshall County woman.
Governor Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to ring bells at 10 a.m. on Thursday to let the families who just lost a loved one to the virus they are supported.
“These are five families that are going to need us," said the governor. "These are five families in communities that are going to be grieving. These are five Kentuckians taken from us by this virus and let’s make sure that we remember that they are more than simply an age and a county.”
At least 7,080 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Kentucky and 117,395 have been tested.
Gov. Beshear is scheduled to give an update on Kentucky’s COVID-19 response at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.
