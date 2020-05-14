Mo. State Parks campgrounds to begin reopening

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Parks announced the phased reopening of campgrounds.
They will begin reopening for existing campground reservations at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 18. In addition, new reservations will be accepted on Monday, May 18, with arrival dates beginning on Tuesday, May 26.
State parks will also implement changes related to campground operations to better facilitate appropriate social distancing and improve the safety of operations for Missouri State Parks’ guests and staff.
The additional measures include:
- Reservations will be required prior to arrival.
- Campground occupancy will be limited at some parks and sites.
- Missouri State Parks will increase the frequency of cleaning shower houses and restrooms.
- Campers will use a new contactless, self-check-in feature.
- There will be occupancy restrictions in shower houses and restrooms.
- Missouri State Parks will only accept credit and debit cards.
With the new contactless, self-check-in feature, before arriving at the state park or historic site, campers will receive an email with instructions on how to access their reservation online and check in on the day of arrival. Campers can also check in by opening the camera on their smartphone and hovering over the QR code posted at the campsite, then following the prompt.
Parks staff will be available at the park or historic site to answer any questions.
Campers should also be aware that reservations will now be required at most campgrounds and park-run lodging before arrival, and can be made up until 7 p.m. the day before arrival.
First-come, first-served camping will no longer be available at most state park campgrounds.
Campers will be asked to follow the guidance provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Keep a minimum distance of six feet between you and others.
- Avoid crowded areas and groups of people.
- Stay close-to-home and travel with only those from your household.
- Wash your hands often.
- Come prepared and carry hand sanitizers, soaps, wipes and water.
- Avoid handshakes, hugs and touching your face.
- Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
- Be kind and considerate of others.
- Most importantly, stay home if you are sick.
