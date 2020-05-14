Mental health and substance abuse grant to help Mo. clinic

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials with Southeast Behavioral Health in Farmington say thanks to some approved federal funds, more people with mental health and substance abuse issues will get help.
Clif Johnson with the center said because of COVID-19, they expect a spike in referrals of substance abuse and mental health clients.
He said thanks to FEMA, all mental and substance abuse clinics throughout Missouri will receive Crisis Counseling funding to provide more resources.
These funds will provide services such as mental health and substance abuse counseling.
Johnson said typically funds provided by FEMA come after a disaster but this time it will fund something new.
“The difference with this crisis is it’s affected everybody, you know, the flooding affected parts of the state, tornado like in Joplin, so this funding is going to be a little different because it’s impacted so many people,” he said.
Johnson said clients who want to use these services don't need insurance. The grant money is going to all locations across the state of Missouri.
He also said these services are already available for anyone in need. For more information on how to get help call 1-800-455-5749 or click here.
