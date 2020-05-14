Memorial Day service at Osage Centre canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Memorial Day Service that was scheduled at the Osage Centre was canceled.
According to Roy Rhodes, commander of the American Legion Post 63 in Cape Girardeau and a member of the Joint Veterans Council, the council canceled the service that was going to be on May 25 due to COVID-19.
He said it was a precaution because they typically have several hundred people at the event, many of whom are elderly, and they would be gathered in a close setting. They didn’t want to take the risk of anyone getting sick.
