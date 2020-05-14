Literacy Foundation awards more than $1M to organizations in Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky

(KFVS) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $1 million to schools, nonprofits and literacy organizations in Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky.
Missouri will receive a total of $154,000.
In southeast Missouri:
- Oak Ridge R-VI School District in Oak Ridge, Mo. will receive $2,000.
- Ste. Genevieve County Library in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. will receive $2,000
- West St. Francois County R-IV in Park Hills, Mo. will receive $3,000
Illinois was awarded a total of $545,000.
In southern Illinois, the Marion Carnegie Library in Marion, Ill. was on the list to receive $2,000.
Kentucky was awarded a total of $438,000.
In western Kentucky, McCracken County Public Schools in Paducah, Ky. was listed as receiving $3,000.
The program awarded a total of $8.6 million to approximately 970 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. You can click here for a full list.
“During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education.”
Grant recipients will use the money to promote literacy and learning with a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.
