Light Clouds and Rain this Morning

Clouds and light rain early this morning will turn into party cloudy and mostly sunny skies by sunrise. Today is going to be very warm and humid compared to the rest of this week. High temperatures in the low 80s! Breezy southerly winds may gust as high as 30mph. During the afternoon, clouds will increase in southeast Missouri and possibly have isolated showers/storms. These are likely to have heavy downpours and lightning.
Late tonight into early Friday morning, there will be a line of storms entering the Heartland from the north and will through during the early morning hours. There is a chance for strong/severe activity with this as it enters northern areas in southeast Missouri and Illinois with damaging wind gusts and hail. The threat will weaken as it moves south near sunrise Friday. Scattered storms may appear again Friday afternoon.
Additional storm activity on Saturday and Sunday will occur along with warm temperatures and high dew points making it feel sticky. Nicer weather will move in by next week.
-Lisa
