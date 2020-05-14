Kenny Chesney postpones 2020 Chillaxification Tour

(KFVS) - Kenny Chesney announced he is postponing his 2020 Chillaxification Tour.
He was scheduled to perform at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on June 13 and at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on July 11.
“With so many tours needing to move, and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney said on his website. “In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar trying to make a chunk of this year work and move where we believe we can roll out our entire Chillaxification Tour.”
Tickets are valid for a rescheduled show date. If you have tickets to a postponed show, refund options will be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced.
