Ill. nears 85K positive COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Illinois is close to reaching 85,000.
On Wednesday, May 13, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced a total of 84,698 positive cases of COVID-19 and 3,792 deaths in the state.
The total includes the 1,677 new confirmed cases and 192 deaths reported in the last 24-hours.
Wednesday was the largest single-day death toll from COVID-19 in Illinois.
On Tuesday, the state saw a record of 4,014 new cases reported in a single day.
IDPH said the rise in the number of cases confirmed was due to increased testing.
More than 29,000 Illinoisans were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, which was a record high for the state.
Currently, 489,359 residents have been tested for the virus in Illinois. For testing locations click here.
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.
