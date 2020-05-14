Group to renovate, revitalize former hospital

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The mayor of Kennett announced Thursday a group has agreed to renovate and revitalize the former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center.
According to a news release obtained by Region 8 News, “Main Street HealthVentures, a Billionaires Fund Group affiliate, in conjunction with support from the city and local banks, [plans] to renovate and revitalize the structure.”
Mayor Chancellor Wayne was quoted as saying, “The City of Kennett is in full favor of the endeavors that the Billionaires Funding Group has shown to us.”
The decision comes after months of discussions, meetings and deliberations, according to the statement.
It concluded by stating that more than 70,000 residents in Kennett and the surrounding area will have access to “timely and effective healthcare.”
