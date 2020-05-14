Gov. Pritzker warns businesses, communities defying orders “there will be consequences”

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The State of Illinois remains under a Stay at Home order until the end of May, but some communities and businesses are defying the order by taking steps to reopen.
Governor JB Pritzker spoke out against elected officials and businesses challenging his order during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
The governor said there will be consequences in reopening faster than his “Reopen Illinois” plan allows.
“Here’s what I want to say to those leaders. You weren’t elected to do what’s easy,” said Pritzker. “You were elected to do what’s right. The small minority of businesses that choose to ignore the medical doctors and the data, and to ignore your legal obligations to the residents of your communities, there will be consequences businesses and individual professionals that are licensed by state agencies will be held accountable for breaching public health orders, how to use the try to reopen in defiance may not be reimbursed by FEMA for damages they cause, because they ignored the law, local law enforcement and the Illinois State Police can and will take action.”
Mt. Vernon’s mayor said he ill not stop businesses from reopening in his community. Mayor John Lewis said. "That’ll be a fight between the state of Illinois, health department and the courts.”
A restaurant owner in Herrin is hoping other small businesses will follow his lead. Last week he reopened his restaurant Newman and Company.
Gov. Pritzker stated his decisions on reopening the state are guided by science and logic. He said he sympathizes with those who are suffering because of the pandemic, but reopening the state will cost more lives and do more damage.
