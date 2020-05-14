Gov. Parson begins process to get federal disaster assistance for severe storms in Mo. in early May

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced he started the process to get federal disaster assistance for Missouri in response to severe storms and tornadoes on May 3 and 4.
The governor said he is requesting the Federal Emergency Management Agency review damage reports and documentation from 19 Missouri counties.
This is for the following counties: Bates, Butler, Carter, Dallas, Douglas, Dunklin, Henry, Hickory, Howell, Laclede, New Madrid, Oregon, Pemiscot, Polk, Ripley, Shannon, Stoddard, Wayne and Wright.
He said additional assessments may be required as damage information is received from more county officials.
Due to COVID-19, the normal local-state-federal damage assessment process will have to be modified. Instead of meeting in-person, the teams will virtually review images and detailed descriptions of damage to roads, bridges, electrical systems and other infrastructure, along with estimated repair costs.
The documentation review process is part of the required FEMA process in preparation for a request from the governor for a federal disaster declaration.
The National Weather Service confirmed the storms resulted in two tornadoes: an EF1 in Marston, Mo. on May 3 and an EF0 in southwest Carter County on May 4.
A 71-year-old woman in Bates County died when a tree fell into a home near Butler, trapping her, on May 4.
The heaviest damage to buildings was in Lebanon in Laclede County on May 4.
Power outages from the storms peaked on May 4, leaving more than 37,000 customers without power.
On April 24, Governor Parson extended Missouri’s state of emergency in response to COVID-19 through June 15. With that in place, SEMA was already activated at a Level 3 during the severe weather event.
As of Thursday, the governor said more than 700 local jurisdictions in Missouri have registered for federal disaster assistance for the disaster declaration President Donald Trump approved for the state on March 26 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
