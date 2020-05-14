Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 1 new positive case

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday, May 14.
The case was a man in his 50s from Williamson County. They say it’s believed he acquired the virus through transmission in the community. He is being placed in isolation.
As of Thursday, there was a total of 52 positive cases of COVID-19 and 36 recoveries in Williamson County, as well as 11 positive cases of COVID-19 and eight recoveries in Franklin County.
