Flags at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - Flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Friday, May 15, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
A resolution of Congress, approved on October 1, 1962, designated May 15 of each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as Police Week.
Flags at state office buildings are already flying at half-staff in honor of Kentucky’s victims of the novel coronavirus disease and will remain so until further direction is provided.
Individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth are encouraged to join in these tributes.
