First Alert Thursday Outlook

After a week or so of unusually cool weather, the pattern is doing a quick flip back to a warmer and more humid pattern. Although we are likely to see a few showers and isolated storms today, this could actually be the ‘driest’ day until next week. SPC has our northwestern counties with a marginal risk of severe for today/tonight. The best chance of thunderstorms may actually be late tonight as models show a line of storms moving in from the northwest and weakening after midnight. Strong winds would be the greatest threat from this activity, if it does develop. Otherwise it will be warm, humid and quite breezy today and tonight.