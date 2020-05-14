First Alert Thursday Outlook

After a week or so of unusually cool weather, the pattern is doing a quick flip back to a warmer and more humid pattern. Although we are likely to see a few showers and isolated storms today, this could actually be the ‘driest’ day until next week. SPC has our northwestern counties with a marginal risk of severe for today/tonight. The best chance of thunderstorms may actually be late tonight as models show a line of storms moving in from the northwest and weakening after midnight. Strong winds would be the greatest threat from this activity, if it does develop. Otherwise it will be warm, humid and quite breezy today and tonight.
Shower and storm chances actually increase again tomorrow and through the upcoming weekend. A few strong storms and heavy downpours look likely at times. By early next week another pattern shift develops, and we get back into a drier and cooler pattern for a few days..thanks to northerly flow aloft. Right now the weather for most of the next work week (M-F) looks pretty nice.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.