First Alert: Feeling more like summer

(KFVS) - Today is going to feel more like summer.
Highs will be in the lower 80s and it will be humid with gusty southerly winds.
Most of the Heartland will finally have dry day, but there is a small chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.
There is a chance for a line of strong storms early Friday morning.
The storms will likely weaken quickly as they push through the area. Strong winds and hail in our northern counties appear to be the biggest threat.
Scattered storms could pop-up again Friday afternoon.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue over the weekend.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.