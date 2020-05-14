A few evening storms. More storms possible tomorrow morning.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We enjoyed much warmer temperatures across the area this afternoon. It was quite breezy as well as southerly winds brought in warm moist air to the Heartland. We will see a few isolated thunderstorms this evening across the area. Right now severe weather is not expected this evening. Temperatures will remain warm throughout the overnight hours.
We will see a line of strong to severe storms develop to our northwest and move towards the Heartland early Friday morning. These storms will likely weaken as they move towards our area however, we could see a few damaging wind gusts across our northwestern counties. These storms will sweep through the rest of the Heartland Friday morning. We could see a few more storms develop during the afternoon hours of Friday as well.
Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 70s.
Rain chances continuing through the weekend. Thunderstorms will be likely but at this time the threat for severe weather seems low. Next week continues to trend cooler.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.