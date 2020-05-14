DHSS: More than 90% of Missourians test negative for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced the overall rate of Missourians testing positive for COVID-19 has started to trend downward.
Currently, 124,006 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Missouri.
Since the beginning of COVID-19 testing, DHSS said more than 90 percent of those tested for the virus in the Missouri have received negative results.
So far, a total of 10,142 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19, including 542 deaths.
Governor Mike Parson is pushing for more testing across the state.
During the governor’s COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, he said “One of our primary focuses during this pandemic is testing. It helps protect the safety of Missourians as we begin to reopen our economy and get Missourians back to work."
Gov. Parson will give his next briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.
