401 COVID-19 cases in Lake County Tenn., 346 linked to Northwest Correctional Complex

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Health Department is reporting 401 cases of COVID-19 in Lake County, including 53 recoveries. 346 of the cases are linked to the Northwest Correctional Complex, with 11 staff members of the complex with the disease.
1,168 people in the county have been tested for COVID-19.
Tennessee recently launched an effort to test all prison inmates and staff.
Masks are being distributed to all staff and inmates.
On May 13, the Department of corrections posted a video on Facebook outlining the Department’s COVID-19 management.
The state has also set up a FAQ page for the families of those who are incarcerated in Tennessee prisons during the COVID-19 pandemic.
