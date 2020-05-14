401 COVID-19 cases in Lake County Tenn., 346 linked to Northwest Correctional Complex

The novel coronavirus has greatly impacted our daily lives: how we work, how we play, how we live. This is most certainly true for the TN Dept. of Correction; as a result of COVID-19 we have had to make modifications to the way we conduct our daily business, enacting protocols & procedures to ensure the safety and health of our Officers and staff and our offender population. With such an incredibly fluid situation, it can be difficult to keep up with the changes. This in of itself can be concerning, as misunderstanding and confusion can cause issues and aggravate anxiety. So, in an effort to help keep you up-to-date we’ve put together this brief timeline regarding all that has happened through the month of April, and how the Department is working to manage the situation.