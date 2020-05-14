Checking in with Colin Baillie

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Colin Baillie is a reporter at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Colin and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked her a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
My days as a reporter have been long but super fun! It starts with searching for story ideas to pitch to our news directors. Once that is completed then I receive a call on what my story for the day is.
Then begins the fun part of the day, researching my story for the day, setting up interviews and seeing if people want to meet in person or virtually through facetime or zoom.
After the interviews are set up and completed, then I sit down to log the interview and write my script. After all that is done, I then edit away until my package is completed.
Cooking is something I really enjoy, so when dinner time rolls around I enjoy whipping up different dishes.
The first thing I would normally turn on would be sports... but we all know those have not been on so I wind down with some Netflix.
What’s your home setup like? Do you still get out in the field? What’s that like?
Working from home has been very different. I started two months ago at KFVS, the new normal for me has been working from home. I have my set up in my living room. The natural light that pours in helps with different shots.
I do still get out in the field as much as possible, but make sure to maintain social distancing whenever.
I would rather have an in-person interview than a virtual one. As a new person, I am still retrieving contacts and making relationships with people in the community.
It has been different when going out and doing a story in the community. Every place has CDC guidelines they follow, so safety is everyone’s priority.
Do you have any tips for people working from home?
Working from home, no matter what profession you are in, is difficult. The connection may not be the same as your workspace. Patience and being flexible are the two things I would tell people working from home.
Sometimes when you get frustrated, you need to get up and take a break, but that is okay.
Also try and work in an area that is not your relaxation space, so you don’t get too relaxed during work.
If you have the capability to hang out with your family, take advantage of that as much as possible!
If you have free time to enjoy with your family, look to get out and hike! You can check out my facebook page for some amazing places to go!
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
People can tune in and watch me Monday through Friday. I am on the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts covering southern Illinois news and sports.
Follow my Facebook (Colin Baillie KFVS), my twitter (@ColinKfvs) and also my Instagram (@colinbailliekfvs).
